Alaska sells Berkshire Hathaway and Oracle stock in Q1, bulks up on tower stocks
Apr. 19, 2021 9:18 AM ETBerkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), BRK.A, ORCL, AMT, CCI, SBACBRK.B, BRK.A, ORCL, AMT, CCI, SBACBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Alaska's Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.B) (NYSE:BRK.A) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) in Q1 as it bolstered investments in three wireless tower stocks — American Tower REIT (NYSE:AMT), Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI), and SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), according to its 13F filing.
- The state agency, which collects and invests public funds, sold 27,627 Berkshire Hathaway class B shares, bringing its holdings to 347,525 shares.
- While Berkshire shares only rose 2.4% in 2020, lagging the S&P 500's 16% growth, the shares of the company controlled by Warren Buffett jumped 16% in Q1 2021, beating the S&P's 5.8% increase.
- It sold 46,574 Oracle shares, ending the quarter with 456,927 shares; ORCL stock gained 22% last year and 8.5% in Q1.
- The Alaskan agency bolstered its stakes in AMT, CCI, and SBAC by ~21% each in Q1, bringing its holdings up to 241,467 shares, 229,443 shares, and 60,145 shares, respectively.