J&J vaccine was paused because of concerns over treating blood clots - WSJ
Apr. 19, 2021 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Federal officials decided to recommend a pause in administering Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE:JNJ) COVID-19 vaccine rather than just issuing a warning over concerns doctors might not treat blood clots correctly, The Wall Street Journal reports.
- The newspaper reports that out of the six women reported to have developed clots after receiving the shot, four were given the anticoagulant heparin, even though this could have worsened their condition.
- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Committee on Immunization Practices will meet this Friday to likely determine the J&J vaccine's fate after holding off on a decision last week.
- Making the rounds on the Sunday morning talk shows yesterday, Anthony Fauci, President Biden's chief medical advisor, predicted that the vaccine would likely return on Friday, but possibly with a warning or restrictions.
- Johnson & Johnson shares are down 0.8% to $160.97 in morning trading.