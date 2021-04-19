GoodRx acquires HealthiNation, expanding its manufacturer solutions offering
Apr. 19, 2021 9:41 AM ETGoodRx Holdings, Inc. (GDRX)GDRXBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor2 Comments
- GoodRx (GDRX -1.6%) closes the acquisition of HealthiNation as part of the company’s continued investment in vital health information and consumer resources to help Americans navigate the complex world of healthcare.
- HealthiNation offers a comprehensive library of thousands of premium videos on a wide range of health topics that provide a platform for pharmaceutical manufacturers to reach targeted audiences and high-intent consumers.
- “We are always looking for ways to accelerate our vision of being the leading consumer digital health platform. The acquisition of HealthiNation aligns with our effort to invest more in research and content to empower consumers, and propel even faster growth in our Manufacturer Solutions offering,” commented Doug Hirsch, co-CEO and co-founder of GoodRx.