Omnicom's Credera makes acquisition to extend digital consulting depth

  • Credera, part of Omnicom Precision Marketing Group, the digital and customer relationship management specialist practice area within Omnicom Group (OMC -0.0%) agrees to acquire a majority stake in Areteans.
  • It is a leading global services and solutions company, to extend its depth in digital transformation, digital marketing and ecommerce capabilities.
  • "Areteans brings a depth of expertise that enables meaningful customer experiences. Together, Credera, Areteans, and the broader Omnicom network of companies provide a comprehensive strategy of creating meaningful experiences for our clients' customers. As a part of Credera's growth strategy, we will continue to invest in organizations that enhance digital transformation and customer experience." said Justin Bell, president and CEO of Credera.
