Kulicke & Soffa forecasts Q2 revenue and adjusted EPS above consensus
Apr. 19, 2021 9:48 AM ETKulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (KLIC)KLICBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kulicke & Soffa (KLIC +0.6%) sees fiscal Q2 adjusted EPS of ~$1.20 vs. a consensus of $0.91; sees Q2 revenues of ~$340M vs. $305.07M consensus.
- KLIC says that "Strong demand for K&S solutions continued to stem from the general semiconductor, automotive and LED end-markets throughout the second fiscal quarter."
- The company will provide additional commentary regarding performance of its most recent fiscal period and will also update its full fiscal year outlook during its FQ2 earnings call scheduled on May 6, 2021 at 8am EDT.