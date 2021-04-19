Airbus A400M flies toward helicopter refuelling certification
Apr. 19, 2021 9:51 AM ETAirbus SE (EADSY)By: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor
- Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) has completed the latest phase of an in-flight refuelling test campaign involving its A400M and a pair of combat search and rescue helicopters.
- As a result, the company "aims to achieve full helicopter air-to-air refuelling certification later this year, with the conclusion of all mandatory night operation trials."
- The A400M is also cleared to perform automatic terrain-following operations in visual meteorological conditions. Airbus claims the capability is "a world first for a transport aircraft."
- Check out how Airbus stacks up against its peers.