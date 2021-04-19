Lynx Global to acquire 51% equity interest in DA5

  • Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCPK:CNONF), formerly CannaOne Technologies signs a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest of Philippines-based Direct Agent 5 (or DA5)
  • DA5 serves as a remittance and forex licensed entity with Bangko Sentro Pilipinas and processed over $500M worth of remittance and forex transactional volume over more than 1.4M transactions in 2020.
  • Acquisition expected to close on or about May 1, 2021.
  • Company will acquire 51% equity interest in exchange of 11.8M common shares and 2M share purchase warrants at a price per share equal to the closing price of the shares on the last trading day prior to the closing Date.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.