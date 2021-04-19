Lynx Global to acquire 51% equity interest in DA5
Apr. 19, 2021 10:01 AM ETLynx Global Digital Finance Corporation (CNONF)CNONFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Lynx Global Digital Finance (OTCPK:CNONF), formerly CannaOne Technologies signs a definitive share purchase agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest of Philippines-based Direct Agent 5 (or DA5)
- DA5 serves as a remittance and forex licensed entity with Bangko Sentro Pilipinas and processed over $500M worth of remittance and forex transactional volume over more than 1.4M transactions in 2020.
- Acquisition expected to close on or about May 1, 2021.
- Company will acquire 51% equity interest in exchange of 11.8M common shares and 2M share purchase warrants at a price per share equal to the closing price of the shares on the last trading day prior to the closing Date.