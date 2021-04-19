Mastercard to acquire Ekata for advancing digital identity efforts
- Advancing its identity verification efforts, Mastercard (MA +0.3%) acquired Seattle-headquartered Ekata for $850M; Digital identity is a foundational part of Mastercard’s multi-layered approach to security.
- Ekata works with a wide range of global merchants, financial institutions, travel companies, marketplaces and digital currency platforms.
- Ekata's identity verification data, machine learning technology and global experience combined with Mastercard's fraud prevention and digital identity programs will help businesses confidently know who their customers are and, in turn, help those customers safely interact online.
- Transaction is expected to close within upcoming six months.
- Mastercard does not expect this acquisition to be dilutive to its business for greater than two years.