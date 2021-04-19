Tonix Pharma inks licensing agreement for SARS-CoV-2 antiviral inhibitor
Apr. 19, 2021 10:10 AM ETTonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP)TNXPBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP +14.8%) is trading higher in the morning hours on the pre-market announcement of an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with OyaGen Inc. for TNX-3500 (sangivamycin, formerly OYA1).
- The licensing arrangement for TNX-3500, an antiviral inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2, covers the treatment of COVID-19 and potentially other viral disorders.
- Per the terms of the deal, OyaGen has granted Tonix an exclusive license for technology and patents related to TNX-3500 and other related compounds.
- Tonix is responsible for further studies on TNX-3500 which can potentially lead to regulatory approval in COVID-19.
- “We are excited to expand our pipeline and we look forward to developing TNX-3500 as a potential treatment for COVID-19 and emerging variants,” said Seth Lederman Tonix Pharma CEO.
- “TNX-3500 has shown strong dose-dependent antiviral activity against live SARS-CoV-2 virus in cell culture infectivity studies” noted Harold Smith, CEO of OyaGen.
- In December, Tonix Pharma announced the acquisition of an exclusive license for technology for oxytocin use in treating insulin resistance and related syndromes.