McDonald's to launch BTS meal as part of celebrity engagement
Apr. 19, 2021 10:24 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)MCDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
- McDonald (NYSE:MCD) is partering with K-pop megastars BTS in a promotion starting on May 26 that will run across almost 50 different nations. The BTS signature order will include Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous fries, a medium drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.
- The promotion will mark the first time that McDonald's will highlight a celebrity’s favorite order in more than one market. The promotion will start rolling out on May 26.
- McDonald's has seen success in the past with its Famous Orders promotions, including a recent one in the U.S. with rapper Travis Scott. A follow-up deal with reggaeton singer J. Balvin also boosted sales for the restaurant chain.
- On a side note, BTS’ record company Big Hit Entertainment went public last year on the Korea Exchange in October and soared on its first day of trading.
- McDonald's has been attracting a huge amount of positive attention from analysts over the last couple of weeks, including bullish calls from UBS, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley.