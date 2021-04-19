McDonald's to launch BTS meal as part of celebrity engagement

Apr. 19, 2021 10:24 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)MCDBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • McDonald (NYSE:MCD) is partering with K-pop megastars BTS in a promotion starting on May 26 that will run across almost 50 different nations. The BTS signature order will include Chicken McNuggets, medium World Famous fries, a medium drink and Sweet Chili and Cajun dipping sauces inspired by recipes from McDonald’s South Korea.
  • The promotion will mark the first time that McDonald's will highlight a celebrity’s favorite order in more than one market. The promotion will start rolling out on May 26.
  • McDonald's has seen success in the past with its Famous Orders promotions, including a recent one in the U.S. with rapper Travis Scott. A follow-up deal with reggaeton singer J. Balvin also boosted sales for the restaurant chain.
  • On a side note, BTS’ record company Big Hit Entertainment went public last year on the Korea Exchange in October and soared on its first day of trading.
  • McDonald's has been attracting a huge amount of positive attention from analysts over the last couple of weeks, including bullish calls from UBS, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.