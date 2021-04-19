As R&D expenses will weigh on profits, JP Morgan downgrades Takeda
Apr. 19, 2021 10:57 AM ETTakeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)TAKBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- An increase in R&D expenses will result in a decline in Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) profits, leading JP Morgan to cut shares to neutral.
- Analyst Seiji Wakao writes that following an April 6 company R&D briefing, he is upping his estimate of R&D expenses from FY2021 and later.
- "We await pipeline updates and so on from the company to provide greater clarity on the potential of development programs and the returns expected from this increase in R&D investment," he writes.
- However, he is optimistic on TAK994 for narcolepsy and soticlestat for seizure in those with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.
- He expects the next update on TAK994 will come around April 2022 with the release of phase 2b results.
- He is including earnings estimates from TAK994 and soticlestat for FY2024 and beyond.
- Takeda shares are down 0.4% to $17.02 in morning trading.