As R&D expenses will weigh on profits, JP Morgan downgrades Takeda

  • An increase in R&D expenses will result in a decline in Takeda's (NYSE:TAK) profits, leading JP Morgan to cut shares to neutral.
  • Analyst Seiji Wakao writes that following an April 6 company R&D briefing, he is upping his estimate of R&D expenses from FY2021 and later.
  • "We await pipeline updates and so on from the company to provide greater clarity on the potential of development programs and the returns expected from this increase in R&D investment," he writes.
  • However, he is optimistic on TAK994 for narcolepsy and soticlestat for seizure in those with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome.
  • He expects the next update on TAK994 will come around April 2022 with the release of phase 2b results.
  • He is including earnings estimates from TAK994 and soticlestat for FY2024 and beyond.
  • Takeda shares are down 0.4% to $17.02 in morning trading.
