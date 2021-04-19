Todos Medical shares rise on mid-stage COVID-19 trial launch
Apr. 19, 2021 10:40 AM ETTodos Medical Ltd. (TOMDF)TOMDFBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Todos Medical shares climb (OTCQB:TOMDF +11.9%) after announcing the initiation of a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of its antiviral NLC-V-01 (“Tollovir”) for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- The first 10 patients have been dosed in 77 patient randomized, double blind, placebo controlled Phase 2 Clinical Trial at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Israel
- Tollovir, being developed through a joint venture between Todos Medical and NLC Pharma, is an antiviral therapeutic candidate for SARS-CoV-2’s based on its 3CL protease reproduction mechanism.
- The primary endpoints of trial are time to discharge from the hospital and time to clinical improvement based upon the National Early Warning Score 2 (NEWS2) in Israel.