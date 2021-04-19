Todos Medical shares rise on mid-stage COVID-19 trial launch

  • Todos Medical shares climb (OTCQB:TOMDF +11.9%) after announcing the initiation of a randomized, double blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2 clinical trial of its antiviral NLC-V-01 (“Tollovir”) for the treatment of hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • The first 10 patients have been dosed in 77 patient randomized, double blind, placebo controlled Phase 2 Clinical Trial at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem, Israel
  • Tollovir, being developed through a joint venture between Todos Medical and NLC Pharma, is an antiviral therapeutic candidate for SARS-CoV-2’s based on its 3CL protease reproduction mechanism.
  • The primary endpoints of trial are time to discharge from the hospital and time to clinical improvement based upon the National Early Warning Score 2 (NEWS2) in Israel.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.