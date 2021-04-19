Nuvve stock could double if vehicle-to-grid tech takes off - Craig-Hallum
Apr. 19, 2021 10:40 AM ETNuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)NVVEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor14 Comments
- Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE +0.8%) lands a Buy rating from Craig-Hallum Capital with its vehicle-to-grid technology seen as essential.
- Analyst Eric Stine: "With transportation one of the biggest contributors to global emissions, the move to de-carbonize has a strong tailwind and is well underway. We believe this will be an 'all of the above strategy' with multiple emissions reduction pathways, but most certainly including electric vehicles near/at the top of the list in passenger and light-to-medium duty commercial applications."
- The firm notes that billions of dollars are pouring into the EV space and there has been an acceleration of global climate goals, regulations, and corporate commitments, all pointing to substantial electrification growth.
- Nuvve is seen as the V2G market leader in a market which is at early stages of development but poised for growth to an $80B annual market over time. Nuvve is said to have the most robust, technologically advanced platform to scale, a big first-mover advantage, deep IP, alignment with market leaders and the enviable position of already being qualified by multiple grid operators. Longer-term, Craig-Hallum sees an outlook for substantial revenue growth with a path to a +$75 share price. For now, the price target from the firm is $19.
- Seeking Alpha author Winds Research is a couple weeks in front of Craig-Hallum with its own bullish call on Nuvve.