SilverBow Resources extends credit facility, provides operational update
Apr. 19, 2021 10:44 AM ETSilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW)SBOWBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its operational and financial update, SilverBow Resources' (SBOW +1.5%) first Webb County Austin Chalk well came online in February producing an average of 12.9M cubic feet of natural gas per day in the first 30 days of production and an all-in well cost of ~$6M.
- Its second six-well came online in March and achieved a peak pad production rate of 90 MMcf/d in-line with expectations as well as prior pad results.
- Total capex of ~$5.5M per well for the second La Mesa pad were 13% below AFE amounts and 15% below the first pad.
- The company expects Q1 production to be ~180M cubic feet of natural gas equivalent per day, above higher end of guidance.
- It extended its $600M credit facility to April 2024, governed by a borrowing base of $300M.
- It estimates Q1 and FY21 free cash flow towards the high end of its $20-$40M guidance range; leverage ratio improving to 2.0x or below by year-end 2021.
- As of Mar.31, 2021, reduced credit facility borrowings to $200M (-13% Q/Q, -30% Y/Y).