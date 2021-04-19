Origin Materials, which is merging with SPAC Artius Acquisition, gives update ahead of analyst day
Apr. 19, 2021 10:44 AM ETOrigin Materials, Inc. (ORGN), DNMRORGN, DNMRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Origin Materials, which is being take by SPAC Artius Acquisition (NASDAQ:AACQ), gave an update ahead of an 11am analyst day.
- Origin Materials also announced it would be adding Benno O. Dorer and Kathleen B. Fish to the board upon completion of business combination with AACQ.
- Origin Materials announced agreement to merge with SPAC Artius Acquisition Feb. 17.
- Last week it was reported that a PepsiCo filing may confirm sale of Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) stake. Danimer Scientific is a competitor to Origin Materials.