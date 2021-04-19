Nokia to help LG Uplus expand 5G with indoor small cells

Apr. 19, 2021 10:45 AM ETNokia Corporation (NOK)NOKBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • Nokia (NOK +0.2%) has an agreement with LG Uplus in South Korea to expand 5G via installation of indoor small cells.
  • The first deployment of its kind in South Korea, it will use Nokia's AirScale Indoor systems in a range of buildings including shopping malls and offices.
  • The ASiR solutions allow for upgrade to 5G New Radio with a simple service upgrade and offers Web-based management for remote configuration.
  • The deal is an extension of a longtime partnership bewteen the two.
