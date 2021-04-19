Blackwells nominates four to Monmouth Real Estate board

  • Blackwells Capital, which controls more than 4% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment's (MNR -1.2%) outstanding shares, nominates four candidates for the REIT's board, part of its campaign to oppose the company's strategic review process.
  • The activist investor contends that Monmouth Real Estate, controlled by the Landy family, is running a process that's "unlikely to maximize shareholder value."
  • "Stockholders should not accept that after more than three months, the company still has not provided any update regarding its so-called ‘review of strategic alternatives’ process, about which we were already skeptical," Blackwells Chief Investment Officer Jason Aintabi said in a statement.
  • Blackwells said the MNR board and its advisers have refused to engage with the investor after "15 good-faith attempts" by Blackwells to participate in the process.
  • The Blackwells nominees are: Craig M. Hatkoff, who has served as executive chairman of LEX Markets, a real estate and alternative asset fintech startup since 2019 and serves on Colony Capital's board; Jennifer M. Hill, who has served as founder and CEO of Murphy Hill Consulting, which provides services focused on financial services, asset management, insurance, and risk management industries; Allison Nagelberg, a former general counsel at MNR; she also had served as general counsel of UMH Properties and Monmouth Capital; and Todd S. Schuster, a senior partner with Ares Management.
  • In December, Blackwells had offered to buy MNR for $18 per share, or ~$3.8B, including the assumption of debt. Real estate investor Jonathan Litt's Land & Buildings Investments also said it intended to nominate four directors to the REIT's board.
