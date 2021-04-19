Noodles & Company leveraging franchise development to achieve at least 7% system-wide unit growth beginning in 2022
Apr. 19, 2021 10:51 AM ETNoodles & Company (NDLS)NDLSBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Noodles & Company (NDLS -1.4%) is leveraging franchise development to meet the goal of at least 7% system-wide unit growth, beginning in 2022.
- In FY2020, the company saw a 128% increase in digital sales, accounting for 62% of total sales.
- The planned expansion will target select DMAs in the Southern and Southwestern markets including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, South Carolina, and Texas.
- John Ramsay, vice president of franchise sales said, "With strong average unit sales and attractive unit economics, we have a compelling franchise model that is well-suited to meet today's environment and the ability to adapt to the trends of tomorrow and years to come. There's great opportunity for growth in major, untapped markets and we're looking forward to working with franchisees who are well connected in their community, passionate about food, and are excited to bring fresh, delicious noodle dishes to their market."