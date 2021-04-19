National Grid Partners raises $150M to invest in energy, IT crossovers
Apr. 19, 2021 10:58 AM ETNational Grid plc (NGG)NGGBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- National Grid (NGG +1.2%) says its venture capital arm has raised $150M in fresh capital to invest in startups at the intersection of energy and information technology.
- The funding comes three years after the investment division raised $250M to try to disrupt the energy business, and National Grid Partners has since invested $227M into 29 startups in two and a half years.
- NGP also says it invested $7.5M in two Silicon Valley companies that help enterprise customers protect physical and cyber infrastructure.
- NGP says it has led more than 60% of its startup investment rounds, with two M&A exits.