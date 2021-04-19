Hut 8 Mining slumps 10%, finalizes key power agreement through Validus Power

  • Hut 8 Mining (OTCQX:HUTMF -10.5%) enters a power purchase agreement with Validus Power to support Hut 8's Alberta operations.
  • The agreement represents the latest development in the strategic partnership between Hut 8 and Validus Power that was first announced on February 22, 2021.
  • The anticipated commercial operation launch date of an initial 35MW is early Q4, 2021.
  • "We are seeing the convergence of bitcoin adoption and energy grow at a rapid pace which is creating demand for power that is generated efficiently, delivered faster, and with the environment as a priority. Our commitment to innovation and efficiency, enables us to provide highly scalable and competitively priced power. We couldn't be more pleased to make this announcement with such a bold industry leader and we look forward to growing our relationship with Hut 8". said Todd Shortt, President and CEO of Validus Power.
