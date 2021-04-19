IHeartMedia becoming exclusive podcast partner of NFL

Apr. 19, 2021 11:22 AM ETiHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT)IHRTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • IHeartMedia (IHRT -1.4%) is lower on the day but seeing a sudden paring of its decline as it launches an exclusive podcast partnership with the National Football League.
  • IHeart will take over distributing NFL Media's existing podcasts, including Around the NFL, Move the Sticks, NFL Fantasy Football, Huddle and Flow, NFL Total Access: The Locker Room, Good Morning Football and NFL Legends.
  • But it will also co-produce and distribute two dozen new originals as well.
  • That will include new shows using some of the best content from NFL Films archives.
  • The first new programming from the deal will be in progress by summer, ahead of the 2021 NFL season.
