IHeartMedia becoming exclusive podcast partner of NFL
Apr. 19, 2021 11:22 AM ETiHeartMedia, Inc. (IHRT)IHRTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- IHeartMedia (IHRT -1.4%) is lower on the day but seeing a sudden paring of its decline as it launches an exclusive podcast partnership with the National Football League.
- IHeart will take over distributing NFL Media's existing podcasts, including Around the NFL, Move the Sticks, NFL Fantasy Football, Huddle and Flow, NFL Total Access: The Locker Room, Good Morning Football and NFL Legends.
- But it will also co-produce and distribute two dozen new originals as well.
- That will include new shows using some of the best content from NFL Films archives.
- The first new programming from the deal will be in progress by summer, ahead of the 2021 NFL season.