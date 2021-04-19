NASA completes first controlled flight on another planet
- NASA's Ingenuity helicopter lifted off from the dusty red surface of Mars on Monday, making history with the first powered, controlled flight on another planet. Altimeter data showed the drone climbed to its prescribed maximum altitude of 10 feet and maintained a stable hover for 30 seconds. It then descended, touching back down on the surface of Mars after logging a total of 39.1 seconds of flight.
- Fun facts: The helicopter's twin rotor blades needed to spin at 2,500 revolutions per minute, five times faster than on Earth, due to the thin Martian atmosphere. NASA also hailed the accomplishment as a Wright Brothers moment, with the 4-pound copter even carrying a bit of wing fabric from the Wright Flyer that made similar history at Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, in 1903. That flight lasted 12 seconds.
- Ingenuity's initial flight demonstration was autonomous - piloted by onboard guidance, navigation and control systems running algorithms. It couldn't be flown with a joystick because the data must be sent to and returned from the Red Planet over hundreds of millions of miles via orbiting satellites and NASA's Deep Space Network. The project was led by operators at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, while other contributors included AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV).
- Go deeper: NASA's Perseverance rover touched down with Ingenuity on Feb. 18 and was deployed to the surface of the Jezero Crater on April 3. Over the next three sols, or Martian days, the helicopter team will receive and analyze all data and imagery from the test and formulate a plan for the second experimental test flight, scheduled for no earlier than April 22. If the helicopter survives the second flight test, the Ingenuity team will consider how to scout interesting targets and expand the flight profile.
- Space became a focus area of the Trump administration and President Biden looks set to follow. It has even become a big theme in the investing world, with Cathie Wood recently launching the ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF.