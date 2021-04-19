Hello Pal inks purchase agreement to acquire interest in Dogecoin/Litecoin mining assets
Apr. 19, 2021 11:28 AM ETHello Pal International Inc. (HLLPF)HLLPFBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Hello Pal International (OTCQB:HLLPF -4.0%) entered into a definitive purchase agreement with a company controlled by Shanghai Yitang Data Technology for acquiring an initial 51% interest in 12.5K mining rigs dedicated to mining Dogecoin and Litecoin; there is an option to increase such interest to 100%.
- The mining assets provide a combined hash rate of 6.25 TH/s, leading to 2.1% of the entire current LTC network hash rate.
- Total consideration of C$1.5M is payable in cash and 1.8M units worth C$2.25M; each unit will have a deemed value of C$1.25 and consist of one share and one-half of one share purchase warrant.
- Each warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one share at an exercise price of C$2 for two years from issue date.
- Transaction completion is expected to occur before April 2021 end; two years post completion the company will have the option to acquire a further 49% interest for an additional payment (half in cash and half in shares).