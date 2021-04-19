ALPS, subsidiary of Australis Capital and Copperstate Farms enter into significant facility agreement
Apr. 19, 2021 11:30 AM ETAustralis Capital Inc. (AUSAF)AUSAFBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Through its majority owned subsidiary ALPS, Australis Capital (OTCQB:AUSAF +9.8%) enters agreement with Copperstate Farms Management, Arizona's largest cannabis wholesaler.
- The contract with ALPS will have an initial term of two years and is expected to consist of two phases; total contract value over two years is anticipated to be up to $6M.
- Terry Booth, AUSA CEO, stated, "Copperstate Farms is Arizona's largest wholesaler of cannabis, the existing facility upgrade and the new cultivation facility in Snowflake, will position Copperstate Farms as one of the largest producers in all of the United States. Add to that the new manufacturing facility in Tempe, these projects solidify Copperstate Farms' lead in the Arizona market and position them for potential interstate and international sales once regulations will permit this. We are excited about this relationship for near and long-term AUSA shareholder value."