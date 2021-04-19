Tenet Healthcare's Conifer names new technology chief
Apr. 19, 2021 11:31 AM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)THCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Tenet Healthcare's (THC -2.6%) subsidiary Conifer Health Solutions announces appointment of Muthu Krishnan as chief technology officer, effective April 26.
- Krishnan has most recently served as IKS Health’s chief digital transformation officer and previously was a CTO and general manager of IntegraCloud.
- "While planning for Conifer’s success, we identified an opportunity to reshape our technology strategy and innovation road map. Muthu has an impressive track record of enhancing business operations by effectively building and evolving technology," says Roger Davis, Conifer’s president and CEO.
- Previously (March 9): Conifer Health inks multi-year contract extension with Northshore University HealthSystem