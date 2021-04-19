Overstock.com lower after Bitcoin weekend stumble

Apr. 19, 2021 11:33 AM ETOverstock.com, Inc. (OSTK)OSTKBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Overstock.com (OSTK -7.0%) continues its recent trend of trading closely with the cryptocurrecy sector.
  • Over the weekend, Bitcoin fell moderately in value and took along some crypto favorites along with it. Of course, Bitcoin is still up strongly for the year.
  • Shares of OSTK perked up last week when Coinbase's direct listing turned a spotlight back on to the company's blockchain and ICO moves. The stock is also being evaluated as it runs up against a tough comparable from a year ago when the retail business boomed and investors bid it up along with Wayfair, Etsy, Shopify and gang.
  • At the moment, Overstock.com trades below its 50-day moving average.
