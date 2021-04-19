NXT Energy Solutions acquires geothermal rights

Apr. 19, 2021 11:50 AM ETNXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF)NSFDFBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
  • NXT Energy Solutions (OTCQB:NSFDF +6.9%) has acquired the SFD® technology rights for geothermal resources from Mr. George Liszicasz, President and CEO of NXT, and who is the inventor of the SFD® technology.
  • This agreement was negotiated between Mr. Liszicasz and the independent members of NXT’s Board of Directors.
  • A signature payment of $40K and 300,000 common shares in the equity of the Company; $200K milestone payment will be made when the Company’s cash balance is over CAD$5M, due to receipt of funds from operations; and $250K SFD® project contract milestone.
