NXT Energy Solutions acquires geothermal rights
Apr. 19, 2021 NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (NSFDF)
- NXT Energy Solutions (OTCQB:NSFDF +6.9%) has acquired the SFD® technology rights for geothermal resources from Mr. George Liszicasz, President and CEO of NXT, and who is the inventor of the SFD® technology.
- This agreement was negotiated between Mr. Liszicasz and the independent members of NXT’s Board of Directors.
- A signature payment of $40K and 300,000 common shares in the equity of the Company; $200K milestone payment will be made when the Company’s cash balance is over CAD$5M, due to receipt of funds from operations; and $250K SFD® project contract milestone.