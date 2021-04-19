Perma-Pipe closes sale and leaseback transaction for $8.7M in proceeds
Apr. 19, 2021 11:58 AM ETPerma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (PPIH)PPIHBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Perma-Pipe (PPIH +4.4%) completed a sale and leaseback transaction with Nash88 for $8.7M in net proceeds.
- The company will continue to occupy the facility under an initial fifteen-year lease term, with an option to renew up to an additional twenty years.
- On closure, $0.4M was placed in a short term escrow account for covering certain post-closing contingencies that may arise.
- "We have a number of very compelling opportunities to pursue, and the additional funds generated from the transaction will allow us to proceed unhindered...these opportunities will provide a significantly better return on our investment than our previous investment in the Lebanon property," President and CEO David Mansfield commented.