Perma-Pipe closes sale and leaseback transaction for $8.7M in proceeds

  • Perma-Pipe (PPIH +4.4%) completed a sale and leaseback transaction with Nash88 for $8.7M in net proceeds.
  • The company will continue to occupy the facility under an initial fifteen-year lease term, with an option to renew up to an additional twenty years.
  • On closure, $0.4M was placed in a short term escrow account for covering certain post-closing contingencies that may arise.
  • "We have a number of very compelling opportunities to pursue, and the additional funds generated from the transaction will allow us to proceed unhindered...these opportunities will provide a significantly better return on our investment than our previous investment in the Lebanon property," President and CEO David Mansfield commented.
