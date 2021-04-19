Gogo slips 3.7% after expecting Q1 revenues below consensus
Apr. 19, 2021 12:05 PM ETGogo Inc. (GOGO)GOGOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- After launching a refinancing process earlier this month, Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) is 3.7% lower today following the release of preliminary financial results and information.
- For the three months ended March, Gogo says it's seeing total revenue of about $73M (vs. consensus for $73.9M), and net income of -$12M to -$4M.
- It also notes adjusted EBITDA of about $33M.
- As of April 14, it says it has cash and equivalents of $461M, with long-term indebtedness of $975M in 9.875% senior secured notes and $103M in 6% convertible senior notes.
- Full earnings results are expected before the market open on May 6; analyst expect EPS of -$0.14.