AstraZeneca Sues Zydus Cadila to block Tagrisso generic
Apr. 19, 2021 12:28 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has filed suit in a federal court to block Zydus Pharmaceuticals and Cadila Healthcare from bringing a generic of Tagrisso (osimertinib) to market.
- AstraZeneca says a patent covering pharmaceutical compositions of osimertinib is in effect until January 2035.
- On March 3, Zydus sent a letter to AstraZeneca stating it amended its Tagrisso ANDA and that it believes that U.S. Patent No. 10,183,020 is invalid and unenforceable.
- AstraZeneca has filed similar suits against Alembic and MSN Labs.
- Tagrisso, which is used to treat non-small cell lung cancer, had sales of ~$4.3B last year.
- The case is AstraZeneca v. Zydus Pharmaceuticals and Cadila Healthcare, 1:21-cv-00550-UNA
- AstraZeneca shares are up 1.8% to $51.66.