AstraZeneca Sues Zydus Cadila to block Tagrisso generic

Apr. 19, 2021 12:28 PM ETAstraZeneca PLC (AZN)AZNBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) has filed suit in a federal court to block Zydus Pharmaceuticals and Cadila Healthcare from bringing a generic of Tagrisso (osimertinib) to market.
  • AstraZeneca says a patent covering pharmaceutical compositions of osimertinib is in effect until January 2035.
  • On March 3, Zydus sent a letter to AstraZeneca stating it amended its Tagrisso ANDA and that it believes that U.S. Patent No. 10,183,020 is invalid and unenforceable.
  • AstraZeneca has filed similar suits against Alembic and MSN Labs.
  • Tagrisso, which is used to treat non-small cell lung cancer, had sales of ~$4.3B last year.
  • The case is AstraZeneca v. Zydus Pharmaceuticals and Cadila Healthcare, 1:21-cv-00550-UNA
  • AstraZeneca shares are up 1.8% to $51.66.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.