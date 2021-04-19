Oncotelic Therapeutics posts promising combo cancer therapy data

  • Oncotelic Therapeutics (OTCQB:OTLC +2.0%) says that the combination therapy of anti-sense oligonucleotide targeting TGF-β2 (TASO) and the IL-2 Proleukin (aldesleukin) has an anti-tumor effect.
  • The combination treatment of trabedersen and low-dose Proleukin decreased cancer cell viability in an in vitro experiment in solid cancer cell lines.
  • Modulation of the dose of Proleukin is expected to help reduce the toxicity of IL-2 and increase the anti-cancer effect in combination with trabedersen, according to a presentation made at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting.
  • The company also indicated that its lead immuno-oncology drug candidate OT-101 will synergize with IL-2, further demonstrating its utility as adjunct to other immunotherapies.
  • Interleukin-2 (IL-2) immunotherapy is a type of cancer treatment that stimulates the body's immune system to fight cancer, such as melanoma.
  • OT-101, an antisense against an essential protein required for viral replication called TGF-β, had the go-ahead from Peru's health regulator, Instituto Nacional de Salud, for a mid-stage trial testing the drug in patients with mild-to-severe COVID-19, in November last year.
  #AACR21.
