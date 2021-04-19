Bally's viewed favorably by KeyBanc after flurry of deals
Apr. 19, 2021 12:45 PM ETBally's Corporation (BALY)BALYBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- KeyBanc Capital Markets keeps an Overweight rating on Bally's (BALY +0.4%) after an active week that included the deal for Gamesys, a $650M raise, an agreement to acquire Tropicana Las Vegas and the the preannouncement of solid Q1 results.
- Analyst Brett Andress says the Q1 results underpin the firm's views of both margin resilience for Bally's and the slope of the regional recovery, with BALY management noting the March acceleration has continued into April as older customers starting to return.
- The firm boosts its FY21 EBITDAR estimate to $256M and the FY22 EBITDAR estimate goes to $343M following the asset deals.
- "Looking ahead, we see a favorable risk/reward at current levels (land-based + Gamesys imply little credit to OSB/iGaming potential at current levels); however, with the majority of the puzzle pieces now in place, we believe investor focus is rightfully shifting to execution, with the Bet.Works close and app rollout being the next key proof points."
