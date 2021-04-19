New digital transformation ETF DAPP sinks nearly 25% since inception
Apr. 19, 2021 12:48 PM ETVanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP)DAPP, BTC-USD, ETH-USDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor7 Comments
- VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (NASDAQ:DAPP) plummets in Monday’s midday trading action. DAPP, the newly launched exchange traded fund, is the worst-performing ETF on the day -9.30%.
- DAPP, which launched last week on April 14th, has tumbled downward out of the gate. Since its early inception DAPP is down -23.40%.
- DAPP, which provides exposure to crypto miners of digital assets, digital asset exchanges, payments, services, storage, e-commerce, and much more, has been pulled down with the recent crypto selloff over the weekend.
- The volatile bitcoin, which just last week touched a record high right below $65,000 is now trading at $55,051.
- Bitcoin (BTC-USD) is -11.94% since Friday’s close.
- Ethereum (ETH-USD) is -13.72% since Friday’s close.
See chart of DAPP below.