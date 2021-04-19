BlackRock bullish on emerging market assets as yields stabilize
Apr. 19, 2021 1:03 PM ETProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF (TBT), TLT, USDOLLARTBT, TLT, USDOLLAR, COM, USO, HEEM, CL1:COM, HG1:COMBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor2 Comments
- After a choppy start to the year, emerging market assets are attractive now thanks to the economic restart, stabilizing Treasury yields and relatively cheap valuations, BlackRock says.
- Treasury yields and the U.S. dollar are the key drivers of EM assets, strategists at BlackRock's Investment Institute write in a note today.
- The 10-year yield is up 2 basis points to 1.59% today (NYSEARCA:TBT) +0.5% (NASDAQ:TLT) -0.2%. The dollar index (USDOLLAR) is off 0.4%.
- "We see greater stability in yields and in the U.S. dollar over coming months, with our new nominal theme confirmed by the Federal Reserve’s comments and recent market moves," BlackRock says. "This should support EM local-currency debt, in our view. Its valuation appears attractive relative to other income sources such as high yield debt, as the chart above shows. Support also comes from loose global financial conditions that make it relatively easy to borrow for now, and reduced foreign ownership in this market that helps keep contagion risk in check."
- "The powerful economic restart is likely to support many commodities in the near term, including oil," they add. "This should benefit the assets of commodity exporters, including some EMs, as we argued last week. Copper prices have rallied since last year as a result of a supply shortage and activity restart in key consumers including China."
- "We see structural demand for copper and certain industrial metals associated with a transition toward a low-carbon economy for years to come. This should support prices and likely benefit EM exporters of copper and other commodities, in our view."
- WTI crude futures (CL1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) are up 0.3% today, while copper futures (HG1:COM) are up 1.6%.
- BlackRock is overweight EM and Asia, ex-Japan, and is "warming up" to EM local-currency debt as a source of income.
- The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:HEEM) has been struggling since a mid-February high and is up 6% year to date.