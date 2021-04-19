Redwood Trust invests in startup to advance digitization of mortgage ecosystem
Apr. 19, 2021 1:05 PM ETRedwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)RWTBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Redwood Trust (RWT -0.7%) invests in Liquid Mortgage, a startup that uses blockchain technology to provide a life-of-loan infrastructure that aims to make the mortgage ecosystem more efficient.
- Terms of the investment weren't disclosed.
- Redwood and Liquid Mortgage seek to use blockchain within the current market infrastructure, rather than attempt to reinvent it, the said.
- They're initially focused on how blockchain can improve certain processes in the non-agency mortgage sector, specifically post-close purchase activities, servicing, securitization, and secondary trading.
- Ultimately, the two companies expect such process improvements to create significant cost savings throughout the mortgage chain that would result in lower borrowing costs for consumers.
- For loan holders, benefits may include lower frictional and transaction costs, increased transparency, and execution certainty, with the option to create unique risk profiles through loan fractionalization.
- "While utilizing blockchain technology in the mortgage industry is still in the early stages of development, it is one of several important avenues through which we intend to deploy technology to further evolve our operating platforms," said Redwood Trust CEO Christopher Abate.