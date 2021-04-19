BP to stop Permian Basin flaring by 2025, invest $1.3B in infrastructure - WSJ
Apr. 19, 2021 11:11 AM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)BPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- BP (BP +0.4%) plans to spend ~$1.3B to build a massive network of pipes and infrastructure to collect and capture natural gas produced as a byproduct from oil wells in the Permian Basin, WSJ reports.
- The company reportedly also will announce it plans to eliminate routine flaring of natural gas in the Permian Basin by 2025.
- "We will be producing oil and gas for decades, but it will be a certain kind of oil and gas," BP American Chairman Dave Lawler tells WSJ. "It's a highly profitable barrel and it's a responsibly produced barrel."
- Flaring is prevalent in the Permian because there is not enough infrastructure to pipe and process all of the gas so it can be sent to market, but the practice has come under increased scrutiny because it results in sizable greenhouse gas emissions.
- BP has more work to do in the Permian than Big Oil rivals such as Exxon Mobil and Chevron, as it burned ~15% of all the gas it produced there as recently as 2019, a higher proportion than all but one other producer, according to data analytics firm Rystad Energy.
