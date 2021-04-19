Lockheed Martin Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2021 1:47 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)LMTBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $6.31 (+3.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $16.34B (+4.4% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Operating margin of 13.5% for the quarter.
- Over the last 2 years, LMT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.