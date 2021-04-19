Dover Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2021 1:49 PM ETDover Corporation (DOV)DOVBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Dover (NYSE:DOV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (+5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.73B (+4.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect Organic growth of +0.7%; and Adj. operating income of $258.7M.
- Over the last 2 years, DOV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.