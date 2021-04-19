Xerox Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2021 1:57 PM ETXerox Holdings Corporation (XRX)XRXBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Xerox (NYSE:XRX) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.31 (+47.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.59B (-14.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, XRX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.