Edwards Lifesciences Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2021 5:35 PM ETEdwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)EWBy: SA News Team7 Comments
- Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-68.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.16B (+2.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EW has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward.