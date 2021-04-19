Intuitive Surgical Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2021 5:35 PM ETIntuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)ISRGBy: SA News Team2 Comments
- Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.63 (-2.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.11B (+0.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ISRG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 8 downward.