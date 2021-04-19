Tenet Healthcare Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2021 5:36 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)THCBy: SA News Team
- Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.71 (-44.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.75B (+5.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, THC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.