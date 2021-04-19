Omnicom Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2021 2:16 PM ETOmnicom Group Inc. (OMC)OMCBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Omnicom (NYSE:OMC) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-5.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.3B (-3.2% Y/Y).
- Analysts expect organic growth -6.1% and operating income of $405.3M with margin 12.4%.
- Over the last 1 year, OMC has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.