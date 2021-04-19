W.R. Berkley Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2021 5:35 PM ETW. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)WRBBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.84 (+21.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.83B (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WRB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.