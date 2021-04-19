Stride Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2021 5:35 PM ETStride, Inc. (LRN)LRNBy: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Stride (NYSE:LRN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+150.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $380.94M (+48.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LRN has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.