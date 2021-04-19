NextDecade taps Project Canary to certify emissions for Rio Grande LNG
Apr. 19, 2021 2:32 PM ETNextDecade Corporation (NEXT)NEXTBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- NextDecade (NEXT +2.4%) says it joined with Project Canary to measure and certify the greenhouse gas intensity of liquefied natural gas to be sold from its proposed Rio Grande LNG export plant in south Texas.
- In the pilot project, called the first in the global LNG industry, Project Canary says it will deploy its TrustWell certification process to confirm each element of the natural gas value chain "from the wellhead to the ship at Rio Grande LNG" has achieved low emissions targets and utilized the highest standards of environmental performance and social responsibility.
- Most analysts expect only one or two Gulf Coast LNG export projects to go forward this year, but Cowen analysts have said NextDecade's efforts to provide "cleaner" LNG could attract enough customers to allow the company to sanction Rio Grande.
- NextDecade says it is developing carbon capture and storage for Rio Grande to create the world's "greenest" LNG export project.