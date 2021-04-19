NYDIG a "net purchaser" of Bitcoin during selloff

Apr. 19, 2021 2:34 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)BTC-USDBy: Stephen Alpher, SA News Editor65 Comments
  • NYDIG's (New York Digital Investment Group) Global Head of Research Greg Cipolaro recaps this weekend's vicious selloff in bitcoin (BTC-USD), concluding over-leveraged longs had the market set for a fall. News items like the decline in hash rate and unsubstantiated chatter about a U.S. money laundering probe - both of which are likely to be forgotten in days - were simply the catalysts that launched the heavy selling.
  • As for NYDIG itself, it's institutional investor clients have had a "buy the dip mentality" during these selloffs, says Cipolaro, and the NYDIG desk has been a net purchaser of bitcoin over the last 24-48 hours.
  • Bitcoin is well off the weekend's lows, but still down about 10% from 72 hours ago, now changing hands at $55.7K.
  • NYDIG's "institutional clients" include some of the nation's largest insurers.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.