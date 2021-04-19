The Travelers Companies Q1 2021 Earnings Preview
Apr. 19, 2021 2:38 PM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)TRVBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.40 (-8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.5B (+3.7% Y/Y).
- Net premiums written is estimated at $7.55B while net premiums earned at $7.45B.
- Net investment income is seen at $599.9M.
- GAAP combined ratio is seen at 96%.
- Over the last 2 years, TRV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.