  • The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th, before market open.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.40 (-8.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $7.5B (+3.7% Y/Y).
  • Net premiums written is estimated at $7.55B while net premiums earned at $7.45B.
  • Net investment income is seen at $599.9M.
  • GAAP combined ratio is seen at 96%.
  • Over the last 2 years, TRV has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.
