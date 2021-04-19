TG Therapeutics price target upped at Cantor citing the potential of MS therapy
Apr. 19, 2021 2:40 PM ETTG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)TGTXBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Last week, TG Therapeutics (TGTX -4.7%) said that its multiple sclerosis (“MS”) therapy Ublituximab met the primary and key secondary endpoints in two Phase 3 studies in patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (“RMS”).
- Sizing up the data both Cantor Fitzgerald and H.C. Wainwright have lifted the stock’s price target by ~10.4% and ~12.7% to $74.00 and $89.00 per share indicating ~65.3% and ~98.7% premium to the previous close, respectively. Both firms have buy-equivalent ratings on the stock.
- Ublituximab performed better than teriflunomide, the analyst Alethia Young wrote about the results from the Phase 3, randomized and active-controlled trial.
- The impressive rates for Confirmed Disability Improvement (“CDI”) and No Evidence of Disease Activity (“NEDA”) demonstrate Ublituximab’s potential in not only treating the symptoms but also improving the disabilities in patients.
- Assuming a 2022 launch, the analyst brings forward the timeline for Ublituximab’s peak sales opportunity raising it by a fifth to $3.6B.
In a bullish thesis on TG Therapeutics, Seeking Alpha contributor BioSci Capital Partners cites a $28B MS market opportunity in the U.S. by 2025 based on company estimates.