Innospec falls after report of 1B pound bid for Elementis
Apr. 19, 2021 2:49 PM ETInnospec Inc. (IOSP), ELMTY, MTXIOSP, ELMTY, MTXBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) fell 3.6% on a report that it made a 1B pound bid for chemicals maker Elementis (OTCPK:ELMTY). Elementis ADRs gained 14%.
- The bid may have been made with cash and shares and it valued Elementis at more than 200p-a-share, Sky News reported.
- Getting a bid is not new for Elementis. Recall last year the company rejected three bids from U.S. rival Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX), including a 130 pence per share offer in December.
- Innospec is scheduled to report 1Q results on May 4.